NSF: Drama as Ogun athletes protest unpaid allowances, block Games Village gate

In a dramatic turn of events, athletes representing hosts Ogun State at the 22nd National Sports Festival on Wednesday protested the non-payment of their allowances with two days to the end of the Gateway Games 2024.

The protest reportedly began early Wednesday morning at the Games Village at Babcock University, leaving scores of athletes from other states and officials stranded, particularly those scheduled to compete in morning events.

According to available information from officials at the games village, buses conveying athletes to different venues of events were stranded as athletes in Ogun tracksuits were seen blocking the gate.

Eyewitnesses described the atmosphere as tense yet peaceful, with protesting athletes demanding immediate intervention from the Ogun State Government.

They accused officials of reneging on financial commitments made to the team before the commencement of the Gateway Games 2024.

Before the start of the sports festival, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, pledged a cash reward of N2.5m for every gold medallist from the state, N1.5m for silver and N1m for bronze medallists.

The state is third on the medals table with 48 gold, 38 silver and 47 bronze medals.

As of press time, the Ogun State Commissioner of Sports, Wasiu Isiaka, is yet to react on the issue.

