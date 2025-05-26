NSF Day 9: Delta extends lead with 188 medals

Team Delta has extended its lead on the official medals table of the 22nd National Sports Festival (NSF) in Ogun to 188 medals.

Delta, with a clear lead of the 29 other states on the medals, has so far won 78 gold, 46 silver and 64 bronze, bringing the state’s total medals to 188.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Bayelsa continues the chase with 50 gold, 35 silver and 39 bronze medals, totalling 124.

Ogun, the host state, remains third with 42 gold, 29 silver and 41 bronze, with a total of 112 medals.

Meanwhile, Edo has amassed 40 gold, 72 silver and 64 bronze, totalling 176 medals to displace Rivers from the fourth position.

The table indicated that Rivers is now fifth with 40 gold, 34 silver and 38 bronze, bringing the number of medals to 112.

The table at the time of filing this report showed that a total of 1,191 medals have so far been won.

The NSF is a biennial multi-sport event organised by the Federal Government.

It brings together athletes from all 36 states and the FCT to compete in various sports, promoting national unity, sportsmanship, and excellence across Nigeria.

STATE TEAM GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL

1. Delta 78 46 64 188

2. Bayelsa 50 35 39 124

3.Ogun 42 29 41 112

4.Edo 40 72 64 176

5.Rivers 40 34 38 112

6. Oyo 29 27 34 90

7. Lagos 18 24 44 86

8. Osun 13 2 5 20

9. Abia 10 9 25 44

10. FCT 9 7 10 26

11.Akwa Ibom 7 6 12 25

12.Plateau 6 6 18 30

13. Cross River 4 2 4 10

14.Imo. 3 5 13 21

15. Kwara. 3 5. 3. 11

16. Invited Junior Athletes (IJA) 2 6 4 12

17. Kaduna. 2 2 2 6

18. Ekiti 2 1 9 12

19. Kano 1 7 7 15

20. Anambra 1 6 8 15

21. Niger 1 4 2 7

22. Nasarawa 1 1 9 11

23. Bauchi 1 1 1 3

24. Enugu 0 7 3 10

25. Benue 0 3 9 12

26. Borno 0 3 1 4

27. Ondo 0 1 4 5

28. Taraba 0 1 0 1

29. Jigawa. 0 0 2 2

30. Kebbi. 0 0 1 1

TOTAL 363 352 476 1,191

