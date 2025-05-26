NSF Day 8: Delta maintains lead with 122 medals

Team Delta has maintained its lead on the official medals table with 122 medals on the end of Day 8 of the ongoing 22nd National Sports Festival.

Delta won 52 gold, 23 silver, and 47 bronze, bringing the state’s total medals to 122 at the ongoing games in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bayelsa is second with 37 gold, 26 silver, and 25 bronze medals, totalling 88.

Meanwhile, Ogun displaced Rivers in the third position after the host state scooped more medals.

Ogun currently has 30 gold, 19 silver, and 29 bronze with a total of 78 medals, closely followed by Rivers with 28 gold, 22 silver, and 27 bronze.

NAN also reports Team Edo, which was sixth on Saturday, has climbed up one step to displace Oyo in the fifth position.

The new number five has 23 gold, 54 silver, and 53 bronze medals.

The table at the time of filing this report showed that a total of 838 medals have so far been won.

NAN reports that Team Jigawa is the latest state to join the medals table with one bronze.

The NSF is a biennial multi-sport event organised by the Federal Government.

It brings together athletes from all 36 states and the FCT to compete in various sports, promoting national unity, sportsmanship, and excellence across Nigeria.

STATE TEAM GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL

Delta 52 23 47 122 Bayelsa 37 26 25 88 Ogun 30 19 29 78 Rivers 28 22 27 77 Edo 23 54 53 130 OYO 19 20 23 62 Lagos 15 15 30 60 Osun 11 1 5 17 Abia 8 9 22 39 Akwa Ibom 6 4 7 17 Plateau 4 4 15 23 FCT 3 4 8 15 Kwara 3 4 3 10 Cross River 3 1 1 5 Invited Junior Athletes(IJA) 2 5 4 11 Anambra 1 6 5 12 Imo 1 5 8 14 Kano 1 5 7 13 Niger 1 4 2 7 Nasarawa 1 1 7 9 Ekiti 1 1 3 5 Borno 0 3 1 4 Enugu 0 2 1 3 Benue 0 1 6 7 Ondo 0 1 2 3 Bauchi 0 1 1 2 Kaduna 0 1 1 2 Taraba 0 1 0 1 Jigawa 0 0 0 1 Kebbi 0 0 1 1

TOTAL: 250 243 345 838

