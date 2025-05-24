NSF Day 6: Delta leapfrogs Bayelsa on medals table + Table

Team Delta has leapfrogged Team Bayelsa on the medals table at the ongoing National Sports Festival (NSF) in Ogun State.

Team Delta amassed 35 gold, 12 silver, and 29 bronze, bringing the state’s total medals to 76 at the ongoing games in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the official medals table of the NSF, tagged: “Gateway Games 2024,” indicated that Bayelsa is now second with 33 gold, 16 silver, and 17 bronze medals after five days on top of the table.

Meanwhile, Team Rivers maintained its third position with 17 gold, 13 silver, and 13 bronze medals.

Team Ogun garnered 12 gold, 14 silver, and 18 bronze medals to usurp Oyo in the fourth position, while Oyo dropped to fifth with 12 gold, 12 silver, and 18 bronze medals.

The medals log at the time of filing this report indicated that a total of 516 medals have so far been won by states participating in the festival.

NAN reports that two states, Borno and Kebbi, have made it to the medals table with one bronze each.

The NSF is a biennial multi-sport event organised by the Federal Government.

It brings together athletes from all 36 states and the FCT to compete in various sports, promoting national unity, sportsmanship, and excellence across Nigeria.

STATE TEAM GOLD. SILVER BRONZE TOTAL

1. Delta 35 12 29 76

2. Bayelsa 33 16 17 66

3.Rivers 17 13 13 43

4.Ogun 12 14 18 44

5.Oyo 12 12 18 42

6. Osun 10 1 3 14

7. Edo 8 38 31 77

8. Lagos 7 10 16 33

9. Akwa Ibom 4 2 3 9

10. Plateau 3 3 8 14

11. Cross River 3 1 1 5

12. Invited United Athletes (IJA) 2 5 1 8

13. Abia 2 4 12 18

14. Anambra 1 5 3 9

15. Imo 1 2 6 9

16. FCT 1 2 5 8

17. Nasarawa 1 1 6 8

18. Kano 0 3 6 9

19. Niger 0 2 1 3

20. Ekiti 0 1 3 4

21. Kwara 0 1 3 4

22. Ondo 0 1 2 3

23. Kaduna 0 1 1 2

24. Bauchi 0 1 0 1

25. Benue 0 0 5 5

26. Borno 0 0 1 1

27. Kebbi 0 0 1 7

TOTAL 152 151 213 516

