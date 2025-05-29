NSF Day 11: Delta coasting to emerge overall winner

Team Delta is coasting to emerge as the overall winner of the 22nd National Sports Festival (NSF) in Ogun State with 265 medals.

Delta, in a clear lead of the 36 other states on the medals table, has won 106 gold, 72 silver, and 87 bronze, bringing the state’s total medals to 264.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bayelsa sustains the chase with 80 gold, 54 silver, and 54 bronze medals, totalling 188.

Ogun, the host state, maintains third position with 67 gold, 55 silver, and 61 bronze, with a total of 183 medals.

Meanwhile, Rivers sustained its grip on fourth position with 59 gold, 46 silver, and 53 bronze, totalling 158 medals.

The table indicated that Edo remains fifth with 55 gold, 86 silver, and 89 bronze, bringing the number of medals to 230.

The table at the time of filing this report showed that a total of 1,684 medals have so far been won.

The NSF is a biennial multi-sport event organised by the Federal Government.

It brings together athletes from all 36 states and the FCT to compete in various sports, promoting national unity, sportsmanship, and excellence across Nigeria.

STATE TEAM GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL

Delta 106 72 87 265 Bayelsa 80 54 54 188

3.Ogun 67 55 61 183

4.Rivers 59 46 53 158

Edo 55 86 89 230 Oyo 31 32 41 106 Lagos 24 37 68 129 FCT 13 8 15 36 Osun 13 3 9 25 Abia 10 12 29 51 Akwa Ibom 10 7 15 32 Plateau 8 12 23 38 Kano 5 9 10 24 Cross River 5 3 5 13 Kwara 4 8 6 18 Imo 3 5 20 28 Kaduna 3 4 3 10 Invited Junior Athletes (IJA) 2 8 8 18 Ondo 2 5 6 13 Ekiti 2 2 12 16 Katsina 2 1 2 5 Enugu. 1 7 6 14 Anambra 1 6 10 17 Niger 1 4 2 7 Nasarawa 1 2 11 14 Bauchi. 1 2 2 5 Ebonyi 1 0 1 2 Benue 0 4 10 14 Borno 0 3 1 4 Jigawa 0 1 4 5 Adamawa 0 1 2 3 Sokoto 0 1 1 2 Yobe. 0 1 1 2 Taraba 0 1 0 1 Kebbi 0. 0. 1 1 Kogi 0. 0 1 1 Zamafara 0. 0. 1. 1

TOTAL 512 502 670 1, 684

NAN.

