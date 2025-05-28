NSF Day 10: Delta cruising to victory with 226 medals

Team Delta is cruising to overall victory on the official medals table of the 22nd National Sports Festival (NSF) in Abeokuta, Ogun State with 226 medals.

Team Delta, which is in a clear lead of 33 other states on the medals table, has won 92 gold, 59 silver, and 75 bronze, bringing the state’s haul to 226.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Team Bayelsa continues the chase with 64 gold, 42 silver, and 49 bronze medals, totalling 155.

Ogun, the host state, remains third with 53 gold, 44 silver, and 52 bronze, with a total of 149 medals.

Meanwhile, Rivers returns to fourth position with 49 gold, 40 silver, and 48 bronze, totalling 137 medals to displace Edo.

The table indicated that Edo is now fifth with 46 gold, 80 silver, and 77 bronze, bringing the total number of medals to 203.

The table at the time of filing this report showed that a total of 1,438 medals have so far been won.

The NSF is a biennial multi-sport event organised by the Federal Government.

It brings together athletes from the 36 states and the FCT to compete in various sports, promoting national unity, sportsmanship, and excellence across Nigeria.

STATE TEAM GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL

1. Delta 92 59 75 226

2. Bayelsa 64 42 49 155

3.Ogun 53 44 52 149

4.Rivers 49 40 48 137

5. Edo 46 80 77 203

6. Oyo 30 28 37 95

7. Lagos 22 27 56 105

8. Osun 13 2 6 21

9. Abia 10 10 27 47

10. FCT 9 8 13 30

11.Akwa Ibom 9 7 14 30

12.Plateau 8 9 19 36

13. Cross River 5 2 5 12

14.Kano 4 9 8 21

15. Kwara. 4 7 4 15

16. Imo 3 5 16 24

17.Kaduna 3 2 3 8

18.Invited Junior Athletes (IJA) 2 8 7 17

19. Ekiti 2 2 11 15

20. Katsina 2 1 1 4

21. Anambra 1 6 8 15

22. Ondo 1 4 6 11

23. Niger 1 4 2 7

24. Bauchi 1 2 1 4

25. Nasarawa 1 1 9 11

26. Enugu 0 7 5 12

27. Benue 0 4 9 13

28. Borno 0 3 1

29.Yobe 0 1 1 2

30. Taraba 0 1 0 1

31. Jigawa 0 0 4 4

32. Adamawa 0 0 1 1

33. Ebonyi. 0 0 1 1

34. Kebbi. 0 0 1 1

TOTAL 436 425 577 1,438.

