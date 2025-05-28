NSF Day 10: Delta cruising to victory with 226 medals

Close Menu
Team Delta is cruising to overall victory on the official medals table of the 22nd National Sports Festival (NSF) in Abeokuta, Ogun State with 226 medals.

Team Delta, which is in a clear lead of 33 other states on the medals table, has won 92 gold, 59 silver, and 75 bronze, bringing the state’s haul to 226.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Team Bayelsa continues the chase with 64 gold, 42 silver, and 49 bronze medals, totalling 155.

Ogun, the host state, remains third with 53 gold, 44 silver, and 52 bronze, with a total of 149 medals.

Meanwhile, Rivers returns to fourth position with 49 gold, 40 silver, and 48 bronze, totalling 137 medals to displace Edo.

The table indicated that Edo is now fifth with 46 gold, 80 silver, and 77 bronze, bringing the total number of medals to 203.

The table at the time of filing this report showed that a total of 1,438 medals have so far been won.

The NSF is a biennial multi-sport event organised by the Federal Government.

It brings together athletes from the  36 states and the FCT to compete in various sports, promoting national unity, sportsmanship, and excellence across Nigeria.

STATE TEAM                        GOLD             SILVER      BRONZE          TOTAL

1. Delta                                       92                      59               75                226

2. Bayelsa                                  64                      42                 49                 155

3.Ogun                                        53                     44                 52                  149

4.Rivers                                        49                     40                48                 137

5. Edo                                            46                      80                77                 203

6. Oyo                                            30                      28                 37                   95

7. Lagos                                         22                    27                  56                  105

8. Osun                                           13                    2                      6                     21

9. Abia                                             10                    10                   27                   47

10. FCT                                             9                      8                  13                      30

11.Akwa Ibom                                  9                    7                   14                      30

12.Plateau                                         8                     9                   19                   36

13. Cross River                                 5                       2                    5                   12

14.Kano                                              4                        9                   8                    21

15. Kwara.                                          4                         7                  4                   15

16. Imo                                                3                         5                    16                24

17.Kaduna                                          3                          2                      3                8

18.Invited Junior Athletes (IJA)     2                           8                      7               17

19. Ekiti                                                  2                         2                        11              15

20. Katsina                                            2                         1                         1                  4

21. Anambra                                         1                           6                         8                15

22. Ondo                                                  1                         4                          6                 11

23. Niger                                                  1                          4                          2                  7

24. Bauchi                                               1                          2                         1                   4

25. Nasarawa                                           1                         1                         9                 11

26. Enugu                                                   0                       7                          5                12

27. Benue                                                     0                      4                          9               13

28. Borno                                                      0                         3                         1

29.Yobe                                                          0                      1                             1            2

30. Taraba                                                     0                      1                            0               1

31. Jigawa                                                      0                      0                           4              4

32. Adamawa                                                 0                   0                           1                 1

33. Ebonyi.                                                       0                    0                            1             1

34. Kebbi.                                                          0                   0                            1             1

TOTAL                                                          436                425                   577     1,438.

NAN.

