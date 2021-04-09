Ifiezibe Gagbe, Bayelsa State swimmer, has won six gold medals in swimming and is aiming for four more at the National Sports Festival in Benin, Edo State.

Gagbe won the 800m freestyle women event on Friday, with a time of 10:41.01 seconds.

At the end of the race, a very excited Gagbe said she was hopeful of four more gold medals.

She said: “I feel so excited.

“I have more four events to participate in and I hope that they will all be gold.

“The last festival in Abuja 2018, I won 14 silver medals, no gold.

“This was because I was not fit enough having delivered my baby.

“Now I am going to make a statement.”

The athlete appealed for Bayelsa State Government’s support for athletes, saying: “I want the Bayelsa Government to encourage the athletes.

“Government should encourage them with financial remuneration because sometimes we feel that after these competitions, nothing is offered the athletes thereafter.”