NSF: Bayelsa maintains top position on medals table at Day 4

In a significant development, Team Bayelsa has maintained its lead on the medals table of the ongoing National Sports Festival (NSF) in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Bayelsa State amassed 19 gold, 10 silver and eight bronze medals four days into the festival.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the official medals table released by the technical team of the NSF tagged ‘Gateway Games 2024’ showed that Delta is now second with 16 gold, five silver and nine bronze medals.

The table also showed that Rivers is third with six gold, three silver and seven bronze medals.

Team Osun, which was second on day three, currently occupies the fourth position with six gold and one silver medal.

NAN reports that Edo is fifth on the table with four gold, 17 silver and 21 bronze medals, followed by Lagos State with four gold, eight silver and 12 bronze medals.

The table further shows that a total of 256 medals have so far been won by states participating in the festival.

The NSF is a biennial multi-sport event organised by the Federal Government.

It brings together athletes from all 36 states and the FCT to compete in various sports, promoting national unity, sportsmanship, and excellence across Nigeria. (NAN)

