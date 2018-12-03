Activities resumed for the week at the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Monday still on a bearish note with the crucial market indicators dipping 0.24 per cent.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the All-Share Index, which opened at 30,874.76, lost 75.41 points or 0.24 per cent to close at 30,798.76.

In the same vein, the market capitalisation shed N28 billion to close at N11.243 trillion, compared with N11.271 trillion on Friday.

A breakdown of the price movement table showed that MRS topped the losers’ table with a loss of N2.85 to close at N25.70 per share.

Nigerian Breweries trailed with a loss of N2.20 to close at N80.40, while Stanbic IBTC dipped N1.95 to close at N46.05 per share.

Dangote Cement was down by N1.50 to close at N185, while PZ Cussons declined by N1.10 to close at N10.30 per share.

Conversely, Seplat led the gainers’ table, growing by N24.50 to close at N614 per share.

Zenith Bank followed with a gain of 40k to close at N23.60, while Lafarge Africa reaped also 40k to close at N13.40 per share.

Guaranty Trust Bank increased by 30k to close at N34.65, while FBN Holdings improved by 30k to close at N7.40 per share.

FCMB Group dominated the activity chart with an exchange of 103.48 million shares worth N161.56 million.

FBN Holdings followed with an account of 22.12 million shares valued at N160.98 million, while United Bank for Africa traded 20.27 million shares worth N152.39 million.

Diamond Bank sold 19.74 million shares valued at N 14.02 million, while Zenith Bank transacted 19.24 million shares worth N453.57 million.

In all, investors bought and sold 249.74 million shares valued at N2.72 billion achieved in 3,122 deals.