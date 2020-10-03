Christian Ufot, newly inaugurated chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers , Apapa Branch, on Saturday appealed for government and private sector support towards the construction of an engineering resource centre.

Ufot, who is the 9th Chairman of the branch, made the appeal while delivering his inaugural speech in Lagos.

He said the branch which prides itself as the ‘Golden Branch’, had completed architectural design for the proposed Engineering Resource Centre, which “will have all the amenities of a befitting Engineering Centre”.

“We are appealing to government, firms, and individuals to support the ‘Golden Branch’ in acquiring a piece of land within its coverage area, and building of the Engineering Resource Centre,” he said.

He listed the importance of engineering revolution as well as skill and technology acquisition and transfer, which the proposed engineering centre would cater to.

He promised to use the skills and competencies of his members to attract development to Apapa as well as improve the infrastructure in the axis.

“We intend to continually make our presence felt in our community. We are going to accelerate our interactions with secondary schools encouraging the technically minded students who are the future of our profession.

“Impetus will also be placed in collaborating with engineering faculties in our tertiary institutions, by bringing our enormous engineering talents in aiding engineering students in their career development, placement during industrial training, and mentoring.

“We intend to partner local and state government authorities in the area of analysis and prevention of infrastructure failure, especially in buildings, drainages, bridges and roads.