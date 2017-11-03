The Nigerian Stock Exchange on Friday moved 362.05 million shares valued at N3.68 billion in 4,396 deals.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the turnover rose by 13.48 per cent from the 318.15 million shares worth N3.95 billion exchanged in 5,472 deals on Thursday.

FBN Holdings maintained its position as the most traded stock, accounting for 88.68 million shares valued at N628.80 million.

It was trailed by UBA with 50.71 million shares worth N500.42 million, while Diamond Bank sold 29.46 million shares valued at N30.52 million.

FCMB Group traded 27.35 million shares worth N29.23 million, while AIICO Insurance exchanged 20.98 million shares valued at N11.43 million.

NAN reports that the market indices grew by 0.16 per cent on gains posted by some highly capitalised equities.

Nestle recorded the highest price gain of N40 to close at N1,290 per share.

Flour Mills rose by N1.78 to close at N35.47, while Lafarge Africa garnered N1.45 to close at N51.45 per share.

PZ increased by N1.30 to close at N23, while Eterna chalked up 27k to close at N4.15 per share.

Conversely, Presco topped the price losers with a loss of N5.82 to close at N64 per share.

International Breweries trailed with a loss of N2.14 to close at N68.85, while GTBank was down by 71k to close at N41.21 per share.

Glaxosmithkline shed 55k to close at N25 per share, while Air Service lost 33k to close at N6.43 per share.