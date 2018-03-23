Activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange closed on a negative note on Friday with the market capitalisation shedding N59 billion.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the market capitalisation lost N59 billion or 0.39 per cent to close at N14.981 trillion against N15.040 trillion on Thursday.

Also, the All-Share Index dipped 161.69 points or 0.39 per cent to close at 41,472.10 compared with 41,633.79 achieved on Thursday.

Nestle topped the losers’ chart, dropping by N13.30 to close at N1,317 per share.

It was followed by Dangote Cement trailed with a loss of N9.90 to close at N255, while Presco was down by N3.30 to close at N68.70 per share.

Nigeria Breweries depreciated by N1.40 to close at N126.30, while PZ Industries fell by N0.95 kobo to close at N22.05.

On the other hand, Lafarge Africa led the gainers’ table growing by N2.50 to close at N50 per share.

GT Bank followed with a gain of N1.95 to close at N46.90, while Zenith International Bank increased by N1.40 to N30.20 per share.

Cadbury advanced by N1.30 kobo to N14.55, while GlaxosmithKline added N1.20 to close at N25.50 per share.

AIICO Insurance led the activity chart during the day, trading 139.34 million shares worth N94.83 million.

Access Bank’s 39.06 million shares cost N105.39 million, while FBN Holdings transacted 36.97 million shares valued at N452.26 million.

NAN reports that GT Bank accounted for 34.31 million shares valued at N1.58 billion.

Over all, the volume of shares traded appreciated by 3.28 per cent with a total of 560.12 million shares worth N6.76 billion in 4,605 deals.

This was against 542.35 million shares worth N7.35 billion achieved in 5,039 deals on Thursday.