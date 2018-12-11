Specifically, the index, which opened at 30,614.73, rose by 103.99 points or 0.34 per cent to close at 30,718.72.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange All-Share Index on Tuesday rebounded by 34 per cent following Dangote Cement gain.

Similarly, the market capitalisation increased by N49 billion to close at N11.225 trillion compared with N11.176 trillion achieved on Monday.

A breakdown of the price movement table showed that Dangote Cement recorded the highest gain to lead the gainers’ table with N1.30 to close at N185.50 per share.

Flour Mills followed with a gain of N1 to close at N21, while Forte Oil gained 85k to close at N20 per share.

UACN appreciated by 60k to N9.90, while PZ Cussons added 50k to close at N11.50 per share.

On the other hand, Cement Company of Northern topped the losers’ table, shedding 50k to close at N16 per share.

Guaranty Trust Bank trailed with a loss of 35k to close at N34.40, while C & I Leasing lost 19k to close at N1.75 per share.

NAHCO was down by 10k to close at N3.35, while NEM Insurance declined by N2.25 to close at N2.35 per share.

In the same vein, the volume of shares traded closed higher with an exchange of 215.38 million shares worth N3.39 billion in 2,933 deals.

This was in contrast with a turnover of 164.58 million shares valued at N1.67 billion traded in 3,193 deals on Monday.

Zenith Bank Plc was the most active stock during the day, trading 58.29 million shares worth N1.35 billion.

It was followed by Sterling Bank with an account of 35.13 million shares valued at N63.18 million, while FBN Holdings traded 25.56 million shares worth N191.89 million.

Diamond Bank sold 17.06 million shares valued at N16.82 million, while Fidelity Bank traded 11.22 million shares worth N21.31 million.