The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs has urged Muslim faithful in the country to look out for the new Islamic moon of Shawwal from Friday.

NSCIA said this in a statement by its Deputy Secretary General, Prof. Salisu Shehu, on Monday in Abuja.

Shehu also felicitated with Nigerian Muslims for observing the Ramadan of 1441 AH and prayed to almighty Allah to avail all Muslims the opportunity to witness another Ramadan in good health.

The statement said: “Following the advice by the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC) that Friday May 22, 2020 which is equivalent to 29th Ramadan, 1441 AH is the first day to look for the Crescent of Shawwal, 1441 AH.

“However, on that day, the moon will set few minutes before the sun, which makes the sighting of the crescent practically impossible.

“Nonetheless, the president-general of NSCIA in compliance with the Sunnah of the Prophet (SAW) enjoins the Nigerian Muslims to search for the crescent of Shawwal 1441 AH, immediately after sunset on Friday May 22, which is equivalent to 29th Ramadan, 1441 AH.”

Shehu enjoined Muslim faithful across the country to be on the lookout for possible announcement by the NSCIA President General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, on the termination of the 2020 Ramadan fast.