The Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari.

In a condolence, the NSCIA Secretary-General, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, on Saturday in Abuja, said “the council received with profound shock and sadness that the passing of Malam Abba Kyari”.

The apex Islamic body described the late chief of staff as an excellent administrator who was committed to the overall development of the nation, through dedicated and loyal service.

NSCIA prayed Almighty Allah to grant the deceased aljannatul firdaus as well as the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“It is the prayer of the Ummah in Nigeria that Almighty Allah would grant the departed Chief of Staff Al-jannah Al-firdaus,” he said.

Similarly, the Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, commiserated with the President over the death of Kyari.

The traditional ruler also prayed to almighty Allah to grant late Kyari aljannatul firdaus and his family the fortitude to bear the loss.