NSCIA condemns killing of Muslims in Plateau

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has condemned the massacre of a group of innocent Muslims who were returning from Bauchi to Akure, Ondo State, on Saturday.

While affirming the statements of the governors of Plateau and Ondo states that the attack was a case of mistaken identity and not particularly targeted at Muslims, the Council appealed to all Muslims to be calm and not take the law into their own hands.

In a statement signed by Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu, its Director of Administration, the council emphasized that no human life deserves to be wasted on any ground, be it religious or ethnic.

It said it is monitoring the investigation and would ensure that justice is done.

“In the spirit of the Islamic injunction, “O you who have believed! If some transgressors bring you news (that requires taking action), verify it carefully (before you believe and act upon it), lest you harm a people in ignorance and then become regretful for what you have done” (Qur’an 49:6), we re-assure all peace-loving individuals and groups that appropriate actions will be taken subsequent to a thorough investigation.

“In the meantime, while efforts are on to locate the eight missing Muslims, the Council urges the security agencies to fish out all the perpetrators of the dastardly acts and ensure that adequate justice is done,” the statement added.

The Council condole with all Muslims, particularly Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, the host of the religious event from which the victims were returning, and prayed that Almighty Allah would heal the wounded and grant Al-jannah to the departed.