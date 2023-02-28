NSCIA cautions political leaders, actors against provocative statements

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has cautioned political leaders and actors against making provocative and unguarded statements which could drag the country into unnecessary conflict and anarchy.

It said this on Tuesday in a statement signed by Prof. Salisu Shehu and Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu, the group’s Deputy Secretary General and Director of Administration, respectively.

It also urged all Nigerians, particularly Muslims to remain calm and prayerful, no matter the level of provocation from any quarters.

The NSCIA advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to complete its assignment and remain undistracted in the discharge of the duty.

Part of the statement read, “While reckless statements from inconsequential individuals can be easily ignored, this is not so of those from respected political and religious leaders. It is important that patriotic and well-meaning Nigerian leaders should support unrelenting adherence to process and procedure in the ongoing electoral process.

“This is because any inclination to unprocedural decision or action at this critical time is a direct call for anarchy which will not yield any positive outcome to the nation.”