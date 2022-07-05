NSCDC’s HND holders plead for payment of 26 months arrears

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps who are holders of Higher National Diploma certificates have appealed to their Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, over 26 months unpaid salary arrears.

The operatives made the appeal when they sought the intervention of The Eagle Online in their predicament.

According to them, when the Federal Government ordered the removal of the HND/BSC dichotomy, they were placed on level eight, but during implementation, some people were left behind without receiving the Level 8 salary, while others were paid immediately.

For those left out, it took 26 months for the rectification, which then led to the areas.

One of them wrote to The Eagle Online: “An appeal to Commandant General of NSCDC to pay Unpaid backlog arrears of HND 2012 personnels.

“We affected personnels of 2012 HND intake are bring our passionate appeal to Commandant General to use is esteem office to pay our twenty-six (26) months outstanding arrears.

“Because during removal of HND/BSC dichotomy we are placed on level eight (8) but during implementation some personnels were left behind with out receiving the level eight salary for the period of 26 months as other colleagues that were advanced on level eight at the same notional day.

“However, since year 2016 all the 2012 HND intake have not benefit any promotion again till date.

“So we implore you to use your good office to hear our yearnings so they will be equality.”