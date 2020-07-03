The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Command in Zamfara, has discovered a fake fertilizer factory in Gusau Local Government Area of the state.

The command also arrested other suspects in connection with rape, homosexuality, forgery and cattle rustling.

The state’s NSCDC Commandant, Aliyu Garba, disclosed this at a news conference on Thursday in Gusau.

According to him, on May 14, two suspects, Fahad Murtala-Maibuhu and Saifullahi Murtala-Maibuhu, were arrested at the adulterated fertilizer factory, located in Anguwar Danbaba Sinami area in Gusau metropolis.

Garba said: “The two suspects were arrested in connection with case of criminal conspiracy, forgery and adulteration of fertilizer.

“Men of the command during the operation at the illegal factory site, recovered 76 bags of sealed fertilizer and other unprocessed heavy sacks of adulterated fertilizer.

“All the victims are under investigation at the command.

“Fertilizer dealers are however advised to deal with accredited and registered companies to avoid circulation of substandard products in the state.

“Farmers in the state too are advised to also endeavour to get full knowledge of the different brands of fertilizers, to avoid being scammed.”

According to Garba, the command also succeeded in arresting one Lawali Sarkin Yaki of Danhayi Dogonkade village of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area in connection with suspected case of receiving and assisting in concealing rustled cows.

He said: “The cow is suspected to be part of the the 40 rustled cattle belonging to one Amiru Alhaji Rabiu of Salihawar Garangamawa village of Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State since April.

“On June 30, one Yusuf Isiyaka of Gada Biyu area in Gusau reported a case of sodomy against one Kabiru Salihu of the same area, that the suspect invited Isiyaka Rabiu into an uncompleted building and had an illicit intercourse with him.

“On June 23, a case of suspected forgery was also reported to the command against one Amiru Usman Kasim of Gidan Dutsi area, Gusau Local Government and two others in possession of 15 copies of forged letters of grant and photocopies of Gusau Local Government sketch maps.

“During investigation, we discovered that three persons lodged complaints of breach of trust, cheating and misappropriation against the same Amiru Usman Kasim,” the commandant said.

He said on June 30, a case of rape was transferred to the command’s headquarters from the NSCDC Divisional office Gummi, against one Abubakar Sani of Nasarawa area in Gummi Local Government area.

“The suspect was alleged to have defiled a four -year- old girl, on two different occasions in his room at the above mentioned area.

“The above reported cases of rape and sodomy, were referred to the Sexual Assault Referral Centre, located at King Fahad Women and Children Hospital, Samaru, in Gusau for medical examination and confirmation.

“Consequently the doctor’s report, indicates the signs of penetration of all the victims private parts.”

The commandant therefore appealed to the general public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movement in their localities to the nearest security agency for necessary action.

He also called on parents to be watchful over their children’s movement and ensure prompt report of suspected rape cases to the nearest security agency for prompt action.