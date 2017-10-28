NSCDC trains operatives of private guard companies in Osun

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Osun State has trained some operatives of Private Guard Companies in the state on best practices.

The Head of Department that is handling the Private Guard Companies, who is also a Deputy Commandant, Anyadioha Kenneth, said the training was part of moves to ensure that the private guard companies operate within the ambit of the law.

According to Kenneth: “It is part of the core mandate of NSCDC to train and retrain private guards companies in the country and that what we are doing now.

“This command has trained 45 guards from registered private security outfits in osun State.

“The essence of the training is to help the private guard companies carry out their duties as enshrined in the Private Guard Companies Act.”

Anyadioha added that the NSCDC would ensure that all hands are on deck in curbing crime.