The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps said it has alerted its Division in Offa of the influx of herders and thousands of cows into its Area Of Responsibility.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Babalola Afolabi, in a statement on Thursday in Ilorin, said the herders and cows were led by one Alhaji Mohamadu, who claimed to have come from Iseyin, Oyo State.

Afolabi said: “They tried to enter Ojoku-Ikotun axis of Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State at about 08:00.

“They were repelled by the angry youth of Ojoku.

“But the intervention of Civil Defence brought the situation to normalcy and the leader of the herders told us they were heading to Lokoja where his family resides.

“Civil Defence in Oyun Division and the youths escorted the herders to the boundary of Ojoku/Offa axis, before withdrawing and we have contacted Offa Division to equally do the needful.”

