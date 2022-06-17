NSCDC Spokesperson receives honourary awards

The Osun Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Corps II (ASC II), Atanda Olabisi, has received honourary awards, promising not to rest on her oars.

Olabisi who was honoured by the World Institute for Peace (WIP) said she dedicates the awards to her evergreen mother, Atanda Olufunke.

She was awarded with two honourary awards, as a World Icon of Peace and Fellow World Institute for Peace (FWIP).

While receiving the awards at the Induction which was held at the prestigious University of Ibadan (UI), yesterday, Thursday, 16th June, 2022, in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State. the PRO of the NSCDC, Osun State Command, ASC II Atanda Olabisi, appreciated the Commandant of Corps, ( CC ) Emmanuel Ocheja, for believing in her capacity and capability, to carry out the herculean tasks, attached with her office, as well as his untiring support towards the revamping, rejigging, repositioning and the re – invigoration of the Command, in line with the vision and mission statement (s), of the Commandant General (CG), NSCDC, CG Ahmed Abubakar Audi, PhD, mni.

Olabisi in a press statement she personally-signed said, “I see this award, not as a personal endorsement, but in fact as an extraordinary and sincere validation, of the WIP, at rewarding hardworking personalities, and those who have contributed, their indelible quota, towards nation building.”

She commended the WIP for recognizing the need to appreciate people that have contributed, positively, to build a peaceful and safe society.

Olabisi encouraged WIP to be more committed, towards building a sustained, peaceful society, because without peace, there cannot exist meaningful development, being craved for by the society.

