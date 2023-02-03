NSCDC speaks on operatives ‘plan’ to to boycott elections

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has set up a committee to fast track the payment of allowances of personnel who covered the 2022 Osun and Ekiti State elections.

Olusola Odumosu, the Director of Public Relations of the NSCDC, spoke on this development on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the funds for the payment were recently released by the Federal Government.

Odumosu said: “The Federal Government recently released Osun election allowances, which is in the process of disbursement to operatives who participated in the election duty.

“We were also promised that the allowances for Ekiti election is in the process of release to the Corps.

“Concerned personnel are therefore urged to exercise more patience as the payment process cannot be completed in one day.”

According to Odumosu, the recently released fund was due to the commitment and passion of NSCDC Commandant General, Ahmed Audi, to ensure that staff welfare was not relegated.

He added: “CG is very passionate about the welfare of personnel and would not fold his arms and allow personnel to groan in anguish, pain or very low morale in the course of carrying out their duties, especially in the forthcoming general elections.”

He explained that to hasten the payment, the CG had set up an action committee, headed by the Director of Finance and Accounts, Comfort Danladi.

According to him, the committee will to make necessary follow-ups with the Federal Ministry of Finance to ensure the release of all the funds.

He attributed the delay in the payment of the allowances to bureaucratic bottlenecks.

Odumosu dismissed as false reports of plan by some NSCDC not to participate in the forthcoming general election.

He said: “Thousands of NSCDC personnel will be deployed to every nook and cranny for the elections and to protect critical national infrastructure.

“Not exempting the protection of Independent National Electoral Commission, its staff and electoral materials, all in a bid to ensure a peaceful election.

“The Ministry of Finance can be reached for more details about the circumstances surrounding the delay as regards payment of the election allowances.”