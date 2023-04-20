NSCDC speaks as 15-month-old baby hit by stray bullet dies

The Imo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has denied responsibility for the death of a 15-month-old baby via a stray bullet.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Corps Chief Superintendent Lowell Chimeziri, spoke on the issue in Owerri.

He addressed newsmen on behalf of the Commandant, Matthew Ovye.

Chimeziri described as “unfortunate” reports alleging that the NSCDC was culpable in the child’s death, an act which, he said, was “unknown to the modus operandi of the corps”.

He said: “As a Command, we only received the news of the death of the boy, identified as Chidalu, when his parents visited the command’s headquarters in Owerri recently.

“They (parents) came with Chidalu’s lifeless body, alleging that he was killed by a stray bullet fired by one of the men in a white Hilux van that drove past the ever-busy Fire Service Roundabout.

“The unfortunate thing is that Chidalu’s parents were made to believe that the men in the Hilux van were officers of the NSCDC.”

According to the corps image maker, that assumption is “erroneous and despeakable”.

Chimeziri urged the public to ignore the allegation and remain calm while the command carries out holistic investigations in cooperation with other security agencies to unravel the culprits and make them face the law.

He said just like in other places, there were many organisations using white Hilux vans in Imo State.

He said this was just as there were other people who wore red collars.

Chimeziri said that the NSCDC was not responsible for the shooting and would never be associated with such careless, cruel and inhumane act.

He expressed sympathy to the family of the deceased and urged them and the public to remain calm and law-abiding while awaiting investigation into the incident.

“By God’s grace, we will soon conclude our investigation and justice must prevail in this matter,’ he said.