The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has set up Citizens’ Integrity Unit across its formations nationwide to prosecute anyone culpable of sexual violence.

The Unit, which as at Thursday been set up all over the country, was confirmed by the Commandant General, Abdullahi Muhammadu Gana, at the management meeting held in his office in Abuja.

Gana said the Unit was set up due to the predominant rate of rape and behaviour in the society.

He said the unit was also to bring justice closer to the door steps of Nigerians faced with such violence.

According to the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who mandated the Corps to establish the Unit, promoting citizens’ integrity has a bearing on efficiency, high ethical and moral conduct, responsiveness, commitment, patriotism, compliance with rules and regulations and pro-activeness in the discharge of our duties.

Promoting citizenship integrity also means treating them with dignity and respecting their essential humanity, Gana said, adding that the countries that respect, enhance and promote the integrity and dignity of their citizens have the most loyal and proud citizens and are the leading nations of the world.

The Commandant General appointed Assistant Commandant General Augustine Obiekwe as the head of the newly created Unit.

The unit is said to comprise of staff from the Legal Unit, with inclusion of women among the committee members.

According to Gana, a Black Book will be opened for anybody that commits any form of crime against humanity in the society.

He said most perpetrators of the crime had succeeded in sending most women and girls to emotional and psychological torments by their actions.

Therefore, he said the Corps will no longer spare or hesitate to prosecute anyone found culpable to serve as a deterrent to other perpetrators.

The CG said the unit would also sensitise the public on the urgent need for the populace and victims of violence ‎to break the culture of silence and contact the Corps when the need arises.

He said the Corps was willing to partner the civil populace, organisations and those who had been victims in the past to rid the society of violence.

According to him, the Corps has a passion to fight misbehaviour of Citizens in order to have a peaceful society.

In his acceptance speech, Obiekwe appreciated the management for the confidence reposed in him.

He said: “As a lawyer, I understand what integrity of Citizens is all about.

“We shall do everything in our capacity to end rape in Nigeria.”