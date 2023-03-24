NSCDC restates commitment to ensure safe schools nationwide

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has reiterated its commitment to the protection of all schools in the country through the Safe School Programme.

The NSCDC Commandant General (CG), Ahmed Audi made the commitment at a stakeholders workshop on validating the Corps’ Draft Standard Operating Procedure for the implementation of the programme.

Audi, represented by Assistant Commandant-General, Operations, Philip Ayuba said that the validation of the draft would ensure full implementation of the programme nationwide.

The CG said that the safe school initiative was to end attacks and kidnappings of school children across the country.

“Operatives will continue to provide the needed security to schools, to ensure safe teaching and learning environment,” he added.

He expressed optimism that the participants will carefully and thoroughly produce an SOP that will serve as a blueprint for the programme’s implementation.

The NSCDC boss said that the corps had in 2021 conducted a vulnerability survey of all schools in the country and published the statistics for necessary action.

Audi added that the corps, in partnership with the Ministry of Finance, also inaugurated the National Safe School Response Coordination Centre on Feb.13, 2023.

He said that the centre would coordinate the implementation of the safe school programme.

In her speech, Halima Iliya, Coordinator of the National Safe Schools Programme, commended the NSCDC for its commitment to the safety of schools in the country.

The coordinator said funds for the proper take off of the center will be released soon.

Chairman of the SOP drafting committee, Prof.Tyoor Terhemba, said the document would guide stakeholders in carrying out major response activities under the programme.