NSCDC restates commitment to eliminate illegal mining in Niger

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Wednesday reiterated its commitment to eradicate illegal mining activities in Niger.

The Commandant-General (CG), NSCDC, Ahmed Audi, restated this commitment during a working visit to the Niger State Governor, Umar Bago, a statement in Abuja by the Corps Public Relations Officer, Babawale Afolabi, said.

Audi said that the NSCDC would strengthen its relationship with other security agencies in the state to ensure an effective fight against illegal mining activities.

He said that the corps was committed to ensuring adequate security of lives and property in the state.

”This visit is to undertake an on-the-spot assessment of the security situation in the state, and to get more familiar with you,” the commandant-general said.

He urged the governor to support the corps by providing more office spaces for its operations in the 26 local government areas of the state.

The NSCDC helmsman thanked Bago for donating operational vehicles and other security gadgets to the corps personnel in the state.

In his speech, Bago described the visit as timely, and decried the activities of illegal miners, bandits and other criminals in the state.

The governor pledged to always support the NSCDC and other security agencies in the state to perform their duties effectively.

Bago said that the activities of farmers had been hugely affected by the challenge of criminality in different parts of the state.

”Many farmers have abandoned their farmlands due to fear of being attacked, this is not good for us.

”We are called the food basket of the nation, but the growing security concern has left our people at the mercy of bandits and other criminals,” he said.