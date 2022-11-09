NSCDC rescues four minors from human trafficking in Sokoto

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps says it has rescued no fewer than four minors from human traffickers and arrested one suspect over the act.

Mohammed Dada, NSCDC Sokoto State Commandant, confirmed this at a news conference in Sokoto on Tuesday.

Dada said that the children were sighted by the NSCDC personnel at the Sokoto Central Market planning to board a vehicle to Illela Local Government Area with the suspect.

He said: “The suspect, Abdulfatai Adeyemi, told our men that they are from South West heading to Niger Republic through Illela border.

“He confessed that he received the minor girls from one Alfa in Lagos State, who asked him to deliver them to somebody in Sokoto.”

Dada added that the command is on track to ensure all other suspects in connection with the crime are apprehended.

He called on parents and guidance to avoid putting their children into such dangerous journey, describing such act as harmful and cannot end well with the victim even if they make it alive.





