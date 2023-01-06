NSCDC recruitment: Board speaks on reported date for aptitude test

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Board has dismissed rumours of a slated date for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps recruitment test.

Public Relations Officer, Juliet Okeh, confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja.

According to Okeh, the information circulating on some social media platforms that the NSCDC junior cadre aptitude test has been fixed for January 8, 2023 is false.

Also, the NSCDC Director, Public Relations, Olusola Odumosu, has warned applicants to be wary of job scammers who took advantage of the recruitment exercise to defraud innocent job seekers.

“The NSCDC wishes to state clearly and categorically that this message is fake, misleading and a calculated attempt by fraudsters and cyber criminals to take advantage of recruitment process,” the DPR said.

Odumosu said applicants should not pay money to anyone to be shortlisted for aptitude test or job placement.

He added: “We enjoin the public to remain calm and patient for the authentic update and information on the recruitment process.

“All updates with regards to the 2022 recruitment exercise would be published officially and made available to the public by the Board in due course.

“The public should be informed that the NSCDC recruitments, enlistment and promotion exercises are coordinated and supervised by CDCFIB under the Chairmanship of the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.”

He further said that the Corps’ Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Audi, had directed the Corps’ cyber experts to fish out the criminals circulating the fake information on social media platforms.