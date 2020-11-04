The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps Command in Edo, on Wednesday announced the recovery of two stolen vehicles by its personnel.

The NSCDC’s image maker, Efosa Ogbebor, made the disclosure in a statement in Benin.

According to Ogbebor, the command had on Tuesday at about 8:00 hours, received an emergency call that a red Toyota Camry with registration number Edo YAB 494 SD, had been snatched at gun point along Sapele road in the Benin metropolis.

He disclosed that the Command immediately dispatched its personnel from the Counter Terrorism Unit for a rescue operation.

“After some hours of hot chase, the suspected armed robbers abandoned the vehicle along the Upper Sokponba axis in the state capital and fled.

“Similarly, a Toyota Corolla with registration number LAG KTU 340 CX was also recovered along Agip, along the Sapele road axis in the state capital.

“In view of this, the state’s Corp Commandant, George Edem, has warned criminals to desist from all forms of criminal activities or face the full wrath of the law.

He also appealed to residents of the state to continue to provide reliable information to security agencies around them in order to forestall the nefarious activities of criminal elements.