NSCDC recovers two food supply trucks from suspected Boko Haram

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, on Monday, said it recovered two food supply pick-up trucks from suspected Boko Haram members in Mainok council area of Borno.

Ibrahim Abdullahi, the state’s Commandant of the corps, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Maiduguri that the trucks were intercepted by men of the command on patrol following a tip-off.

Abdullahi said: “On arrival, our men noticed some strange-looking people with two trucks and a motorcycle suspected to be for Boko Haram.

“On seeing our men, the suspects quickly took to their heels into the bush, but two trucks were recovered from them.

“Further investigations revealed that the insurgents usually transport food items, charcoal and other consignment into Sambisa Forest through some villages around Mainok.

“Our investigation further revealed that the insurgents normally paint their trucks in black to enable them to escape being detected by air surveillance.

“The command and other agencies had continued to mount pressure to cut the food supply chain of the terrorists’ group.”

Abdullahi advised villagers and communities to furnish security agencies with relevant information on any suspected movement, saying their identity would be protected.

