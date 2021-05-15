The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ebonyi State Command says it has recovered a stolen vehicle on Idembia-Okoffia Road in Ezza South Local Government Area of the state.

The State Commandant of the corps, Lucy Samu, said this on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, while speaking on its efforts to curb crime in the state.

Samu, represented by Emmanuel Uneke, the command’s Assistant Public Relations Officer, said the vehicle was a peach-coloured Toyota Camry car with registration number: Lagos: JJJ 45B.

She said: “The command’s surveillance team discovered the vehicle on the road, which also leads to Ugwulangwu in Ohaozara LGA of the state.

“The car is suspected to be stolen and I directed that it should be towed to the command’s headquarters in Abakaliki.”

The State Commandant remarked that according to residents of the area, the vehicle was abandoned on the road since January 5.

Samu said: “We, therefore, urge people whose missing car bears such description to come with proof of ownership.

“The vehicle has not been vandalised except its boot, which surveillance team discovered was open.”

She reiterated the command’s resolve to curb crime in the state, noting that its personnel were motivated to execute its mandates.

“We will continue complementing the state government’s efforts to secure the lives and property of the citizens but solicit useful information to accomplish this task,” Samu added.

NAN.