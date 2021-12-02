NSCDC recovers 33 guns, other items from criminal hideout in Imo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), has recovered 33 foreign made, semi-automatic guns and 15 gun cleaning kits from a criminal hideout in Imo.

Michael Ogar, the NSCDC Commandant in Imo disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Owerri on Thursday.

Ogar listed the items to include; 26 double barrel guns, five pump actions, two sniper rifles and 15 sets of gun cleaning kits.

The commandant said that his officers, acting on credible intelligence on the location of criminals, were able to lay ambush for a few days before invading the hideout and recovering the items.

He noted that although the location of the weapons was different from the criminals’ area of operation, the Command was closely collaborating with other security agencies to track them down, as no arrests have been made so far.

Ogar also said that investigation was ongoing to unravel the suppliers of the weapons with a view to arresting and prosecuting them.

He assured Imo residents and indigenes intending to return home for the yuletide of the Command’s commitment to a hitch-free celebrations.

“Acting on reliable tip-off, we laid ambush and after a few days, we were able to recover these items somewhere around Owerri that we cannot disclose now as a result of ongoing investigation.

“Illicit possession of firearm is directly related to criminality and that is why we are investigating so as to unravel the suppliers of these items.

“We remain committed to ensuring a hitch-free celebrations this yuletide and we assure Imo sons and daughters who will be returning that Imo is safe,’’ he said.

He called on residents to help the Command overcome the challenge of access to information by providing it with necessary information on the movement and activities of criminals.