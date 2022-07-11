NSCDC raises alarm over ISWAP’s plan to again attack Abuja, Christians

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps has raised the alarm of fresh plots by the Islamic State of West Africa Province to attack more locations in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The alarm was raised by the NSCDC on July 8, 2022, three days after the attack on the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kuje, Abuja.

Recall that ISWAP has claimed credit for the attack on the custodial centre on June 5, 2022, which led to the death of four persons and injuring of 16 others.

During the attack, 64 members of Boko Haram were freed by the terrorists.

In a letter addressed to the Permanent Secretary of the FCT Administration by the FCT Command of the NSCDC, dated July 8, 2022 and signed by Peter Maigari, the Corps alerted of renewed threats of attacks by the ISWAP terrorists on targets in Abuja, with special focus on Christians.

Titled: “Renewed threat of attack by ISWAP,” the letter said: “Certified intelligence reveals that members of the decimated terrorist group ISWAP have concluded plans to launch more coordinated and spontaneous attacks on selected targets within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and had declared war against Christians in Nigeria.

“Intelligence abounds that ISWAP terrorist group has claimed responsibilities of the Tuesday July 5, 2022 attack on Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre, releasing their adherent members.

“The foregoing is to enable them hibernate in targeted communities (FCT) and re-strategise for further terrorist activities, especially on soft targets to keep the agenda of the group alive to the public.

“Taking into consideration the recent terrorist attack on Kuje medium security custodial centre good two hours without any security resistance indicated their readiness to carry out more coordinated attacks in selected cities/towns, security formations, schools, and worship centres in FCT, hence the released of their members for more formidable squad to achieved their dastardly act.”

In conclusion, the NSCDC recommended: “Against this backdrop, it is advised that counter measures be emplaced, and there is need to review existing security measures around such targets and other sensitive facilities with security formations, in FCT to frustrate the planned attack. This report is submitted for your information and necessary action.”