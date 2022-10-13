NSCDC raids illegal fuel dump site, arrests two suspects in Akwa Ibom

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Akwa Ibom State Command says it arrested two persons and recovered 130 drums of suspected Automotive Gas Oil in Eket Local Government Area.

This was contained in a statement on Thursday in Uyo by Friday Ekerete, the command’s Public Relations Officer.

Ekerete said that the arrest and recovery were made when operatives of the Anti-Vandal Squad, led by Edem Sunday, raided the site in Ikot Udoma on October 11.

He added that 74 bags of DPK (kerosene) stored in 50 litres cellophane bags were also recovered.

“While other suspects are still at large, those apprehended have volunteered useful statements to help with investigations and in apprehending the fleeing suspects,” he added.

The command’s spokesman explained that the illegal fuel dump site was a 10-room apartment located in a residential area in Ikot Udoma.

Ekerete said: “The building used to conceal the illegal activity going on in the backyard and the several rooms, did not appear as a fuel dump site where large-scale bunkering activity takes place.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspects and the crime scene include 130 drums loaded with illegally refined/acquired AGO (Diesel).

“Five pumping machines, three generator sets, a brown Ford Ecoline van with Registration No. AWK 583 SZ, 27 Jerry cans, and 7 hoses of different lengths.

“We also recovered 74 bags of DPK (kerosene) stored in 50 litres cellophane bags amounting to about 3,700 litres.”

Ekerete quoted the State Commandant, Suleiman Mafara, as vowing to step up the fight against oil theft, illegal bunkering, refining and adulteration in line with the directive of the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Audi.

The Commandant appealed to residents of the state to cooperate with the NSCDC by releasing credible information to help fight oil thieves and vandals for the betterment of the nation.

Mafara added that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded on the matter.