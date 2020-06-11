The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps in Edo State on Thursday pledged improved and sustained synergy with the Police Command in the state in fighting crime and criminality.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Makinde Ayinla, made the pledge when he received the new Commissioner of Police in the state, Johnson Kokumo, on a courtesy visit.

Ayinla said internal security could not be taken away from the police as it was the lead internal security agency in the country.

He said in view of this, the NSCDC was ready to complement the police through synergy and collaboration.

Ayinla said the relationship of the CP, who held the same post in the state from 2017 to 2018, with other security agencies, was cordial.

He explained that this was because Kokumo ensured that all security agencies were on top of their game in securing lives and property in the state.

Earlier, Kokumo said he visited the command to seek enhanced, improved and sustained synergy in tackling crime and criminality in the state.

The CP noted that no security agency could police the society alone.

He said in view of this, NSCDC should be seen as a partner with the police that discharges its statutory duties seamlessly.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that during the occasion, the NSCDC Commandant handed over a kidnap suspect arrested by the command to Kokumo.