NSCDC personnel remanded over alleged defilement of 13-year-old girl

A Magistrates’ Court in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State on Tuesday remanded 37-year-old Olukayode Adebayo in the Correctional Centre at Ado-Ekiti for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl.

The defendant, an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in the state, is being tried for alleged defilement.

The Magistrate, Mojisola Salau, ordered the remand of the defendant in the correctional centre pending the issuance of legal advice by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Salau adjourned the case until February 10 for mention.

The Prosecutor, Sergeant Sodiq Adeniyi, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on December 25, 2021 at Peace Avenue, Afao Road, Ado-Ekiti.

Adeniyi told the court that the victim said she went to their shop on the Christmas Day to bring some banana and kolanut for her mother when the defendant defied her.

According to him, the defendant, who was riding a motorcycle, met the girl while returning from the shop and asked her to mount the motorcycle to assist her home.

And she agreed.

The prosecutor said that on their way, the defendant took her to an uncompleted building and had carnal knowledge of her and left.

He said that the victim’s cry attracted passersby who took her home, adding that she narrated her ordeal to her mother who later reported the matter at the police station.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Section 31 of the Child Right Law of Ekiti State, 2012.