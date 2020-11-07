The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Benue Command, on Saturday paraded six suspects for allegedly vandalizing rail line at Lafia Road, near NYSC farm, Makurdi.

The Commandant of the corps in the state, Sule Okeji told newsmen that the suspects identified as Shaibu Sule, Sani Ibrahim, Sagir Abubakar, Alhaji Usman, Danlami Awai, and Abdulgafar Tijani, were apprehended by NSCDC officers posted to the area on November 3, 2020.

Okeji disclosed that the suspects were arrested while conveying about 300 pieces of railway slippers, nuts and bolts in a blue truck with registration number GBK 312 ZY.

The Commandant further disclosed that during the arrest, one Anura, who is the main suspect that hired the truck, the driver of the truck and one loader escaped, but those arrested would be charged to court when investigation is concluded.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that although the suspects confessed to their participation in loading the truck with the vandalized rail line components, they, however, denied vandalizing the rail line.

Okeji stated that the arrest was made possible as a result of intensified surveillance on government critical national infrastructure and assets, adding that vandalism of rail line components amounted to economic sabotage.

“The damage the vandals have caused to the economy is colossal, because right now no train can pass through Benue to Enugu, thereby stopping business activities for those who use rail transport.

“I am warning all vandals and other criminal elements to steer clear of Benue because the Benue Command of NSCDC will not rest in its resolve to carry out the corps mandate of protecting critical national infrastructures and assets”, Okeji said.