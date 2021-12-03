NSCDC parades father, 65 for allegedly raping daughter

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Ogun State said in Abeokuta that it arrested a 65-year-old man, Rojaiye Balogun, who allegedly raped his 17-year-old daughter.

Kolawole Taiwo, the Commandant of the NSCDC, paraded the suspect on Thursday in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Taiwo said the case was reported to the Anti-Human Trafficking, Irregular Migration Unit of the command by someone close to the girl.

Taiwo said the incident happened at Imomo in Ijebu-Ode, saying the suspect was arrested on Wednesday.

He noted that the suspect had confessed to have slept with his daughter, claiming it was the work of the devil.

He added that the matter would be investigated and the suspect would be prosecuted.

The Commandant explained that parents, according to the Child Right Act, had the duty of protecting their children, adding that parents and guardians should ensure they watched over their children at all times.

The suspect told the News Agency of Nigeria that he slept with the victim only once, when her mother had travelled.

Balogun, who regretted his action, said that the victim was not his biological daughter, saying that her mother brought her to his house when she was just 10 years old.

The victim, who also spoke with NAN, said her father had forcefully slept with her four times, adding that he was only lying that he was not her biological father.

She said that at the last attempt at having intercourse with her, he promised to give her N1,000 but she refused and he forcibly slept with her.

She said she had reported the issue to her mother several times, but she never believed her.

She said it was an uncle who took her to report the case at the NSCDC.