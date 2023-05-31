NSCDC parades accused who raped two minor siblings 

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Wednesday in Calabar paraded a man suspected to have raped two siblings aged six and 11 years.

Commandant of the NSCDC in Cross River, Samuel Fadeyi, told newsmen that the suspect was arrested following an alarm raised by neighbours.

He said the suspect allegedly drugged the two minors who were hawking cow skin “Ponmo’’ by giving them soft drinks which he had spiked.

He explained that immediately the drug in the soft drinks started having effect on the children, the suspect allegedly defiled them.

“Luck ran out of the child rapist and when we tried to arrest him, his colleague, a suspected cultist and phone snatcher whom we had arrested earlier, tried to help him to escape.

“The suspected cultist was arrested anew alongside the suspected rapist.

“The suspected rapist, however, said he did not commit the crime though he had engaged in such activities in the past. He said he was being accused on account of past incidents.

“We have taken the children to the hospital where they were confirmed to have been sexually-abused,’’ Fadeyi said.

The corps also paraded a suspected vandal, aged 29 years who confessed that he committed the crime and that it was his third time.

Fadeyi said the vandal was arrested in Calabar South for vandalism of electrical installations and theft of armoured cables which he sold to scrap metal dealers.

“The suspected vandal confessed to the crime and he will lead us to his patrons.

“He claimed that he vandalised the installations and stole the armoured cables to be able to feed and begged for forgiveness,’’ the Commandant said.

Fadeyi added that both suspects would be arraigned soon.