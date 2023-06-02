NSCDC parades 24 suspects, with one female in Ondo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Ondo State has paraded 24 suspects including a female in Akure, Ondo State capital over their involvement in selling and using psychotropic substances like Indian hemp, cocaine and tramadol.

NDLEA Commander in the State, Kayode Raji, said the suspects were arrested during raids on black spots in the state during which 15.6kg of psychotropic substances were seized.

He added that the raids became necessary to ensure peace in the state as drug users usually constituted a nuisance to the state.

Raji advised parents to ensure that they monitored their wards properly and ensure that they kept off drug abuse.

In his remarks, Deputy Zonal Commander, Zone J of the NDLEA, Andrew Idele, assured that the Agency would rehabilitate those arrested to ensure that they lived better lives.