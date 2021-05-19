The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Benue State Command on Tuesday paraded 10 persons over alleged vandalism of rail lines at Udei in Guma Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the command also paraded seven other suspected illegal miners of lead zinc stones at Ugba in Logo Local Government Area of the state.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Sule Okeji, told newsmen that the suspects were apprehended by the personnel posted to the different areas on separate days.

Okeji said eight of the suspects were arrested while conveying 417 pieces of railway slippers, nuts and bolts in a truck, with registration number: ENU 164 XE.

He added that two others were arrested while conveying 300 rail steel lines in a truck, with registration number: PKM 515 XA, at Yelewata in Guma Local Government Area of the state.

The commandant further said that seven of the suspects were arrested while conveying 600 lead zinc stones in a truck, with registration number JUX 01 XA.

He stated that the arrest was made possible through intensified surveillance on government’s critical national infrastructures and assets by the corps.

According to the commandant, vandalism of rail line components amounts to economic sabotage.

He said: “The vandals are making rail transportation in Benue almost impossible due to the constant damage they are causing to the rail lines and this has been sabotaging our economy.

“I am warning vandals and other criminal elements to steer clear of Benue because we will not rest in our resolve to carry out the corps’ mandate of protecting critical national infrastructures and assets.”

Okeji said all the suspects would be charged to court after the completion of investigations.