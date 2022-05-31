NSCDC operatives arrest three electricity facility vandals in Katsina

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) operatives in Katsina State have arrested a 58-year old man, Haris Ishaq, and two others over alleged involvement in electricity facility vandalism.

The Command’s spokesman, DSC Mohammed Abdara, made this public during a news conference Tuesday in Katsina.

Abdara said the suspects were arrested May 16, over their alleged vandalism of high tension electricity cables along Sabongida-Bugaje Road, in Jibia Local Government Area.

He said the command’s anti-vandal team arrested the suspects during a routine patrol exercise in the area.

“This breakthrough came as a result of our resolve to fight all forms of crimes and criminalities in the state.

“The principal suspect, Haris Ishaq, is a native of Yangero village, in Jibia Local Government Area,” he said.

The spokesman said that Ishaq had already confessed his involvement in the crime.

“The suspect has already confessed to have sold some of the vandalised cables,” he said.

Abdara said that the other two suspects, Auwal Hamisu, 28, and Ibrahim Sabi, 35, were arrested because of their suspected complicity in the crime.

He said that Hamisu, a resident of Yarnmawa Quarters, Katsina Metropolis, bought 30kg of the cables at the cost of N9500.

According to him, Sani, who resides at Sabongida Quarters, aided the lead suspect to commit the crime.

The spokesman said the command had concluded its investigation on the matter, and would soon prosecute the suspects.

He expressed the commitment of the NSCDC command to collaborate with other security agencies to fight crime and insecurity in the state.

He urged members of the public to assist security agencies with reliable intelligence to enable them to perform effectively.

Abdara said that anyone perpetrating crime in the state would be made to face the law.