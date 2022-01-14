NSCDC operatives arrest six suspects over illegal mining in Edo State

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Edo State command, has arrested six suspects in connection with illegal gold mining in Ojirame-Afe, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state.

The State’s Commandant of the corps, Aniekan Udoeyop, made the disclosure Friday, in Benin, the State capital.

Udoeyop, who was represented by Richard Ogbebor, the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), said the suspects were arrested for contravening the Edo Government Order on mining in the locality.

He explained that the state government had banned mining in the locality, following what he described as influx of foreigners into the locality and incidences bordering on insecurity in the enclave.

He added that the suspects who were arrested Thursday would be charged to court on completion of investigation by the corps.

He stressed that the NSCDC, with the core mandate of protecting critical national infrastructure, has been mandated by the state government to safeguard the area.

He noted that unless the state government lifted the ban on illegal mining in the locality, the area remains a no go area for mining.

“So, any suspect arrested in connection with illegal mining in the area would be treated like an economic saboteur,” he said.

One of the suspects, who claimed to be a graduate of Marine Engieering from the University of Ghana and hails from the locality, said he was unaware that mining has been banned in the community.

The suspect, who confessed to the crime, said he hired the other five suspects to work for him, adding that they had yet to commence mining but only prospecting for gold before their arrest.

He also explained that he has been given the permission to carry out prospecting by two families who owned the land where he was allegedly carrying out the prospecting.

He also disclosed that he brought in the other five suspects from Sokoto state to help him. NAN