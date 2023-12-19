NSCDC operatives arrest fake miners, railway vandals 

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command has arrested 11 illegal miners and two suspected vandals of railway infrastructure.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Command’s Spokesperson, Comfort Okomanyi on Tuesday, in Abuja.

According to her, the two railway vandals were arrested by operatives of the Critical National Assets and Infrastructure unit of the command for allegedly vandalising rail tracks and traffic lights in Wuye Area of the territory.

In another operation, the Command in collaboration with the Nigerian Army arrested 11 suspects involved in illegal mining activities at Izom, a community located at the boundary of FCT and Niger.

Parading the suspects at the command headquarters, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, the FCT commandant, Olusola Odumosu informed that the proactive measures taken by the command would serve as a deterrence to other criminals within the territory.

He said: “Our effort is geared toward combating various forms of criminality, particularly vandalism of critical national assets and other public infrastructure, and illegal mining activities among others within the FCT.

“We will continue to demonstrate zero tolerance to vandalism and there is no plan to retreat on this mission as they must all be brought to book.

“I have vowed that there is no hiding place for evil perpetrators, so in this vein, active efforts are underway to apprehend their masterminds who are still at large”.

He reiterated that economic sabotage through illegal exploitation of the nation’s mineral resources not only posed serious threats to the ecosystem and host communities but also caused the nation to lose billions of Naira to illegal miners.

Odumosu said the apprehended suspects were being investigated and would be subsequently charged to court.

According to him, they are currently assisting with useful information that will determine their level of culpability or affiliation with other criminal syndicates notorious for illegal mining operations within the FCT.

The Commandant warned vandals of critical national assets such as the railways, illegal miners, one chance syndicate, scavengers and kidnappers that such criminal activities would not be tolerated within the FCT jurisdiction.

“We remain committed to ridding the FCT of criminals and we are working tirelessly to identify and apprehend individuals or groups who engage in criminal activities that can undermine the safety and prosperity of citizens,” Odumosu said.