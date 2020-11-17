The Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, has ordered a speedy and comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack on the operatives of the Vehicle Inspection Office by officers of the Corps.

The incident occurred in Kugbo slope, Abuja on Tuesday.

A statement by the NSCDC on Tuesday said while the investigation is ongoing, Muhammadu has temporarily suspended the officers involved, seized their vehicle and detained the driver.

He assured that everything humanly possible will be done to ensure that justice prevails in the case.

In the statement signed Muhammadu’s Media Aide, Ekunola Gbenga, the CG apologised to the management and men of the VIO and assured them of the Corps’ maximum cooperation and support in discharging their constitutional duties.