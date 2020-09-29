An official of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp and two others were burnt beyond recognition following the crash of two motorcycles along Badagry-Seme Expressway.

The accident occurred on Tuesday.

A witness told the News Agency of Nigeria in Badagry that the collision, which occurred around 8am at Iyaafin area, resulted in an explosion.

He said: “The two men on the motorcycle laden with petrol were on top speed and collided with the NSCDC officer on official bike.

“Fire however broke out and inflicted various degrees of burns on them.

“They were later rescued and taken to Badagry General Hospital where they were later referred to LASUTH for further treatment.”

An official told NAN at Badagry General Hospital that the victims had been assigned an emergency ambulance to take them to LASUTH Gbagada for further treatment.