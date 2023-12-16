NSCDC Officer in ‘Oga at the top’ video becomes DCG + Video, photos

The Officer in a 2013 viral video, titled: “Oga at the top,” Shem Omafaiye, has become a Deputy Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The then Lagos State Commandant of the Corps was among three decorated as DCGs on Friday.

The decoration was performed by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, alongside the Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi.

Other promoted alongside Omofaiye was former Commandant in charge of Kwara State, Fasiu Adeyinka, and ex-Imo State Commandant, Raji Ibrahim.

Omofaiye came into prominence in 2013 when he could not correctly state the website address of the NSCDC in an interview he granted Channels Television.

The then Commandant, who spoke on the rumoured recruitment then in the corps, was then asked to tell Nigerians the website of the NSCDC so they do not fall prey of those seeking to defraud them, to which he replied: “The one (website) that we are going to make use of is going to be made known by my Oga at the top.

“Yes. I can’t announce one now, and my Oga says it’s another one that we are going to use.”

When pointedly asked to state the website address of the NSCDC, he said: “Ok, www.nscdc….

“That’s all.”

Omofaiye became instantly popular with the interview mixed with music and turned into a danceable tune.

T-shirts were also made on the then trending issue.

An X user who reacted to his elevation, Blesso💙💙💙💄💄😍😍😍 @kmrs4000, said: “Wow…

“‘My Oga at the Top’ is finally At the Top ooooo….

“Congrats to all the Senior Officers…🥂🥂🥂🥂.”

Also Read:

Writing on his handle on X, formerly known as Twitter, Tunji-Ojo tweeted: “As the chairman of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), I decorated the three new Deputy Commandants General of the @official_NSCDC today.”

This was accompanied with photographs of the three decorated Officers.