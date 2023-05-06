NSCDC offers skills training for PWDs in Edo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has provided skills training to 30 people with disabilities in Edo so as to enhance their livelihood.

The training in soap, bleach and paint making, was organised in partnership with the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), Edo chapter.

This is contained in a statement by Efosa Ogbebor, Public Relations Officer of the Command, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja Saturday.

In his speech, the State Commandant of the corps, Sam Dan said that the programme was carried out as part of the 2023 Civil Defence Officers Wives Association Skill and Empowerment initiative.

He said the essence was to enhance the economic wellbeing of the PWDs.

“It is therefore instructive that we give you assurance that we are here for you and will ensure the safety and protection of your lives and properties.

“Also in the spirit of fairness and inclusivity, we decided to train you to let you know that we value you in spite of you disabilities.

“It is therefore hoped that these skills and empowerment would not only enhance your economic wellbeing, but also serve as employment to you.

“We have observed that some root causes of criminality and violent extremism include lack of inclusion and mistrust.

“So we decided to use this programme to bridge that gap to an extent,” Dan said.

The commandant disclosed that the Commandant General of the corps, Dr Ahmed Audi had established disability desks in commands across the 36 states and the FCT.

He also said that the C-G had directed that PWDs be mainstreamed into all programmes of the corps.

Chairperson, JONAPWD, Edo chapter, Ann Ojugo on behalf of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the corps for the training.