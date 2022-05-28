NSCDC, Navy meet for strong partnership in Osun State + Photos

The Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Osun state Command, Commandant Emmanuel Ocheja, has assured the Nigerian Navy Centre of Education and Training Technology, Ile Ife, Osun State of his unflinching cooperation on improved security in the State.

Ocheja made the pledged in his office in Osogbo when Navy Captain Aondowase Mnguve visited him on Friday.

Mnguve is the Commandant of the Nigerian Navy Centre of Education and Training Technology.

While welcoming the Navy Captain to his office, Ocheja said the command would continue to work jointly with Nigerian Navy in safe guarding the state.

He also applauded the Navy Captain for his visit.

He said that there is a strong synergy among all security agencies in Osun State.

This interagency cooperation, he added, has gone a long way in making the state relatively peaceful.

He explained further that the civility in the way the Corps operates makes it easy for personnel to penetrate members of the public in getting proactive intelligence.

Speaking on the purpose of his visit, Navy Captain Mnguve said it was to improve the existing synergy in order to further combat crimes in the State.

The Captain also revealed that the Nigerian Navy Centre of Education and Training Technology, Ile Ife was previously located in Apapa, Lagos and recently moved to Osun State.

He explained that numerous Courses are available for officers and men of the corps after due approval by the Naval Headquarters and working out the logistics with the Corps Headquarters for knowledge and combat readiness.

Mnguve further explained that the relocation of the school to their permanent site will help other sister agencies in acquiring knowledge for an improved service delivery.